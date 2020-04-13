CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $58.70. 5,321,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

