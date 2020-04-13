CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 77,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

