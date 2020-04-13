CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

