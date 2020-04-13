CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $80.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

