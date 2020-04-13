Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CYBR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Cyberark Software by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

