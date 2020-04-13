Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Cyberark Software worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 300,064 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.