CytoDyn’s (CYDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYDY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,959. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.