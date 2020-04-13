D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in D. R. Horton by 60.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.1% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in D. R. Horton by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 29.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.