DaTa eXchange Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.04349873 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.