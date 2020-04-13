Datacoin Market Cap Hits $10,665.74 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $10,665.74 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003971 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

