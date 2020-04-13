Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,213,574 shares of company stock valued at $48,473,991.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

