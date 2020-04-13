Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $14.68 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

