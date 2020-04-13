DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of DCP opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 306,520 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

