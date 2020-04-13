DeGreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,179 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 6.3% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,052,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,238 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,142,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

