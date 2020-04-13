DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $250.51. 4,402,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

