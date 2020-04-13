DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 136,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 166,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

