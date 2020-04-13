DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.