DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

FLRN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

