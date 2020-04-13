DeGreen Capital Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. U.S. Global Jets ETF makes up 2.4% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of U.S. Global Jets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

JETS traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 34,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

