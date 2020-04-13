DeGreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.