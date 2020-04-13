Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,545,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,846,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

