Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Delphi Technologies worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of DLPH opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLPH. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.