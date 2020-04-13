Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 858,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Denbury Resources worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNR opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Denbury Resources Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

