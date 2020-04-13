Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DML. TD Securities dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.39. 669,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

