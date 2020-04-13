Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE DML traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 669,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

