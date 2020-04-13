Dent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,222.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $211,222.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, Allbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinBene, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinrail, Allbit, OKEx, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Liquid and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

