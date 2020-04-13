Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.96 ($6.94).

DBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €6.12 ($7.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.11. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.