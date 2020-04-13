Deutsche Bank Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $86.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

