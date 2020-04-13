Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.