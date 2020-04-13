DEX (DEX) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. DEX has a market cap of $1.17 million and $180,642.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

