Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.96 ($46.47).

DLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €27.76 ($32.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.49. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.