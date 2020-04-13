Diamond Eagle Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

NASDAQ VTIQ traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,735 shares.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

