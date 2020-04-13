Digital Gold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $54.35 or 0.00804590 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $627,569.56 and approximately $14.20 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

