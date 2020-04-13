Digital Money Bits (DMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $14,408.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits (CRYPTO:DMB) is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

Digital Money Bits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Money Bits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

