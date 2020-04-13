DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 121,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

