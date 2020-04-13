DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.51 million and $284,393.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.01067140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00247947 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,533,445 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

