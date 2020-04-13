DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Coinbe. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $201,548.30 and $89.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

