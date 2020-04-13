Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

