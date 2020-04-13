Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

DFS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 2,365,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 202,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

