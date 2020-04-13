DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

