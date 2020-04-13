Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 96 at Credit Suisse Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.71 ($1.96).

DC opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.89. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $920.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

