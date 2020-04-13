Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report sales of $77.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $100.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $274.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $298.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.35 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $328.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.