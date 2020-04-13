Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Robinhood, Coinbe and Cryptomate. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $239.64 million and $187.35 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00597073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008541 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,137,264,206 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Exmo, FreiExchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Ovis, cfinex, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Indodax, Bitbns, Graviex, Cryptohub, Koineks, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, C-CEX, BCEX, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Livecoin, BX Thailand, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, BiteBTC, Exrates, Bittylicious, Tidex, SouthXchange, CoinEx, BitFlip, Bitsane, Novaexchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, C-Patex, Coinsquare, Coindeal, Robinhood, Mercatox, Bits Blockchain, Kraken, QBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Upbit, BtcTrade.im and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.