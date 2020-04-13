Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

NYSE:D traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.79. 1,255,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,839. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

