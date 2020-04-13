DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0014 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $158,743.85 and $3,872.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00599388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 140.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

