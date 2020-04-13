Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $63,731,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

