Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $43,586.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Allcoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

