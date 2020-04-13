Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.95. 417,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.