Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.05. The company had a trading volume of 174,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper bought 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$6,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,410,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,801,032.20. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 607,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,152,586.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

