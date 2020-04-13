DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DREAM Unlimited stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $874.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.02. DREAM Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$6.92 and a 12 month high of C$13.78.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$383.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DREAM Unlimited will post 0.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

